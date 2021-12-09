Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,484 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

