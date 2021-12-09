Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of BSJR opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

