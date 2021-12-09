Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

