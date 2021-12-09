Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

