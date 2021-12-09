Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,538 shares of company stock worth $1,615,744. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

