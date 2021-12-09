Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Costamare worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Costamare by 199.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Costamare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRE. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

