Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 91,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

