Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,456 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Niu Technologies worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 185,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NIU opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.