Invesco Ltd. Sells 739,209 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $11,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

