Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $3,818,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

