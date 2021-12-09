Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,501 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $78.63. 30,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

