InvestDigital (IDT) Market Capitalization Tops $68,516.03

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $68,516.03 and $74,700.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 121,091,389 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

