Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

11/16/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

11/9/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/19/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 249,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

