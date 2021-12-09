Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beam Global (BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2021 – Beam Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

12/2/2021 – Beam Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

11/25/2021 – Beam Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

11/24/2021 – Beam Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

11/17/2021 – Beam Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

11/14/2021 – Beam Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Beam Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 154,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,139. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

