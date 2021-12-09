Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2021 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

12/6/2021 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

11/29/2021 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

11/25/2021 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

10/19/2021 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

