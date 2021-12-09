Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 9th (FPLPY, FSI, FYBR, GLTO, GRTX, HBRIY, HOCPY, HTHT, IMAB, INAB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 9th:

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $182.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €170.00 ($191.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

