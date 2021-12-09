Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 9th (BEP, BEPC, CRH, CSCO, DANOY, EQUEY, ESMT, FROG, INGN, IPGDF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 9th:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.50.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $223.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $375.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $395.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $297.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $151.00 target price on the stock.

