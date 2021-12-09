Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 630,454 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after buying an additional 436,525 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISBC stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.