Investors Purchase High Volume of Laboratory Co. of America Call Options (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,493 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average volume of 1,030 call options.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

NYSE:LH traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.97. 2,457,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.61. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

