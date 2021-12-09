Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 1.2% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.37). 216,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 276,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £98.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider Lawrence Zulch acquired 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,528.44).

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

