ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

IO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.30. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

