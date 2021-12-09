Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

