IQeon One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00220184 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.