iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 5.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 309,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,480,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in iQIYI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iQIYI by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

