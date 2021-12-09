IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,459 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $272.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

