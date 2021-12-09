IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $882,233.01 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $882,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IRadimed stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 53,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.