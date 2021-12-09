iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.555-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.iRobot also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75+ EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,898. iRobot has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

