iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75+ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion+, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.iRobot also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-1.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. iRobot has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

