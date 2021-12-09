IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Down 6.1%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 29,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,333,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRNT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

