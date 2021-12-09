ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 961,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,291. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,960,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

