iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

