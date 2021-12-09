iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 20.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

