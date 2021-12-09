iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000.

IPAC opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

