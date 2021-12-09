iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.