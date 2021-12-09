iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.61. Approximately 51,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 55,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.83.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.