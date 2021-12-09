iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Increased by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 195,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $107.46.

