iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.