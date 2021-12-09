iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.