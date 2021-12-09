iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.29. The company had a trading volume of 900,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,991,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

