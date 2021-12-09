iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1,251.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.00. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,821. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

