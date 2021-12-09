iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 373.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 1.6% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 4.38% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $59,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

