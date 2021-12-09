iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 238.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.34. 15,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,416. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

