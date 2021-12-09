Isiklar Coin Price Down 14.6% This Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002343 BTC on major exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $902,904.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

