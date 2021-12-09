Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. Jabil has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

