Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 770,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $15,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

