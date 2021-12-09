James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGTI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.31. 101,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Agiliti by 88.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

