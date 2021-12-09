James D. Dondero Acquires 8,926 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.53 per share, for a total transaction of 120,768.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXDT stock traded down 0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching 13.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,473. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.07 and a one year high of 15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

