James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $243.61 and a one year high of $323.03.

