James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AGCO by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

