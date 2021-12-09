James Investment Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 2.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.